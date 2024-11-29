The donations, agreed upon by Milford Haven Town Council, are set to support a variety of groups, from the 1st Hakin Guides and Rangers (each receiving £100) to the Gelliswick Community Choir who will receive £250. The 1st Milford Haven Rainbow Unit will receive £95 and both the 2nd Milford Haven Sea Scouts and 7th Milford Haven Brownies will both receive £150.

Milford Haven's young talent will not be left out, with the Milford Haven Junior Town Band and the Youth Council each receiving £150.

Milford Haven Fire Station (Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service) will be given £150, Pembrokeshire Puffins Disability Swimming Squad will receive £100. Salvation Army will get £100 and St Katharine's Stratford Players will get £200.

Other community groups such as the Hubberston and Hakin Community Centre Luncheon Club, Milford United Football Club, and the Steynton Community Group will also benefit from £100 each.

The Parents & Supporters Association (P&SA) for the Milford Haven Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets received the highest donation of £200.

The donations are part of the town council's effort to support community-led festive events.