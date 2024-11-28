In an application recommended for conditional approval at the December 3 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, Wales & West Housing Association seeks permission for 91, one, two, three and four bedroomed homes on land to the north of Adams Drive and to the west of Bloomfield Gardens, Narberth.

Narberth was featured in The Sunday Times 2023 Best Places to Live Guide, where it was described as having “a town centre that punches far above its weight”.

28 affordable homes are proposed, along with 12 houses as Low-Cost Home Ownership Units, the remaining 51 homes for open market sale.

Outline planning permission for a residential development on the agricultural land site – now lapsed – was approved in 2010.

Agent Asbri Planning Ltd, in a supporting statement, said: “The design led approach will create a high-quality place, that sensitively sits within the site retained wildlife corridors and positively connects to the community of Narberth.”

It added: “The development of a mixed tenure site for different types of homes will cater for a variety of local people. These include first-time buyers, growing families looking to move up the property ladder, those looking for bungalows or to downsize for their retirement.

“As indicated approximately half of the homes proposed will be for social rent or offered for sale as part of a discounted home ownership scheme for local people who want to buy their own home but cannot afford the high cost of houses in Narberth.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, which operates under charitable rules to bring benefit to their communities, these open market homes would allow Wales & West Housing to self-fund the development without the need for social housing grant or financial support from the Welsh Government. This is therefore an opportunity to provide more affordable housing for local people and families.”

The discounted sale properties will be delivered via Wales & West Housing’s ‘Own Home Cymru’ scheme which helps buyers with a local connection to purchase a home of their own at 70 per cent of market value without the need for a deposit.

The application also proposes 191 parking spaces at the development.

The application finishes: “The proposed development will result in a high-quality environment which contributes to local distinctiveness and a sense of place, leading to regeneration benefits for the wider area in accordance with the site’s vision and brief.”