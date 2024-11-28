Cardigan Curiosities is an antiques, vintage and homewares brand that curates old things from a modern perspective. The business is owned by young local couple, Otto Jones and Faith Millward who say the shop holds a ‘curated miscellany of treasures form the UK and beyond’.

(Image: Cardigan Curiosities) “Cardigan Curiosities focuses on celebrating the historical provenance and personal stories and memories of not only of just the items, but also those of the old owners and the new buyers,” they said.

“From a South African rosewood hand carved shaving mirror that belonged to a village doctor, to a Portmeirion Totem tea set purchased by a lady because it was identical to one that her father acquired during his time as a marine in the USA, each item has its own story to tell.”

Otto and Faith said that one of their key incentives is encouraging sustainability by reviving old pieces and showcasing them within a modern setting.

“Antique or vintage items have undisputed longevity in terms of both design and utility – they are built to last,” they said. “These handmade pieces were designed to withstand the tides of time.”

(Image: Cardigan Curiosities) They also specialise in items that we remember fondly from our childhood homes that bring a sense of nostalgia and comfort.

The couple want to keep their goods accessibly priced.

“We want people to be able to walk into our shop with £10 in their pocket and still be able to leave with an item that has both quality and quirkiness,” they said.

Cardigan Curiosities is delighted to join the mix of small, locally-owned businesses that make Cardigan High Street so vibrant.

Otto and Faith said that they spent nearly a year searching for suitable premises before settling on the town’s former Barclays Bank building.

Unbeknown to them one of their prime objects of local provenance, a slate clock by Thomas and Sons Cardigan, had been made in that very shop.

The imposing mantle clock was spotted by local historian Glen Thomas who told Faith and Otto that their building, before becoming Barclays Bank, was the Thomas and Sons jewellers and watchmakers original shop.

(Image: Cardigan Curiosities) “Unbeknownst to us, the clock had found its way home – not just to Cardigan, but to the shop that it was created in,” they said.

The clock has now been acquired by the Cardigan Castle collection and will be on display to visitors for years to come.

Cardigan Curiosities will continue working with Cardigan Castle to acquire items for the collection into the future.

The Cardigan Curiosities shop can be found at 32A the High Street Cardigan and is open from 10am until 6pm throughout November and into December.