Since November 18, Forbidden Florist in Haverfordwest is open every Monday.

The restaurant located on Quay Street has received numerous reviews for it’s colourful setting, flashy cocktails, vibrant vibe, tasty food and good service.

Forbidden Florist is renowned for it's eye-catching, floral decorations. (Image: Forbidden Florist) A lively vibe exists throughout the restaurant. (Image: Forbidden Florist) Owner of Forbidden Florist, Mark Edwards said: “It is Instagrammable. Our cocktails are great, and we have a designated cocktail menu. We offer bottomless brunches, and our normal menu changes every three months.

“There is quite a lively atmosphere. We have live music on a Friday and Saturday night. Our decorations are very floral, and, in the summer, we open the roof up fully. It looks nice.”

On Tripadvisor Forbidden Florist has an average rating of four and a half stars out of five.

This includes over 100 five-star reviews, five of which have come this month (November 2024).

Many locals praise the restaurant for it's visually-appealing yet tasty food. (Image: Forbidden Florist) There is a designated cocktail menu. (Image: Forbidden Florist) One review said: “Warm welcome from the manager and his team. They were attentive and friendly, and the service was great. The burgers were especially tasty. We particularly liked the cosy ambience of the booths. We will certainly return.”

Another review added: “Firstly, the greeting from staff was very friendly. Hattie showed us where our table was and explained about the various coat stands dotted around as we had arrived soaking wet.

“She also explained that it was table service, so we were well informed. The menu had good options, and we were never kept waiting for service from Hattie who was very attentive.

“The food was absolutely delicious and enjoyed by us all, so much that we booked our next lunch before we left. The only thing that was disappointing was that none of us had any cash to leave Hattie a tip.”

The restaurant has an average rating of four and a half stars out of five on Tripadvisor. (Image: Forbidden Florist) The main menu changes every three months at Forbidden Florist. (Image: Forbidden Florist) Meanwhile, a review from September 2024 said: “We visited for Sunday lunch and were really impressed!

“We weren’t sure if it would be a ‘style over substance’ kind of place (the décor is an Instagrammer’s dream) but the food was super tasty with good sized portions and staff were friendly.

“It is more expensive than other local restaurants, but we felt like the price matched the experience. Would definitely visit again.”

Forbidden Florist is open Monday to Sunday from 11am – midnight.

Brunch is served between 11am to 3pm, evening meals are available from 4pm to 9pm and Sunday lunch is from 11am to 4pm.

For more information about the restaurant, visit the Forbidden Florist website or Facebook page.