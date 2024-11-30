Curiosity Kitchen in Haverfordwest is owned by Rachael Popplewell, who certainly knows how to make a delicious lunch.

As a man with Italian heritage, I have eaten countless pizzas in my time and I’m happy to say I thoroughly enjoyed the two slices of pizza I bought off Rachael this week.

The Smoky Dragon features a spicy tomato sauce and chorizo. (Image: Newsquest) The first slice I tried was called ‘Smoky Dragon’ which featured chorizo, peppers and a spicy tomato sauce.

It’s smoky by name and was smoky by taste as the pizza slice packs some heat. It’s not going to burn your mouth off, but it should warm you up on a cold day in West Wales.

I especially liked the tomato sauce. I thought this was well-seasoned and had a nice flavour.

The Sneaky Hawain has Parma ham and subtly sweet sauce. (Image: Newsquest) The second slice I ate was the 'Sneaky Hawain.' Before I ordered, Rachael mentioned the pizza contained some pineapple, which made me question whether it was worth compromising my roots.

However, she explained that no pineapple would be on the pizza. Instead, the pineapple is in the sauce, hence the sneakiness of the slice.

After some deliberation, I took my first bite, and I was impressed with the taste.

The Sneaky Hawain is quite cheesy, but this was counteracted well with the salty Parma Ham and sweet sauce.

Rachael opened Curiosity Kitchen around nine months ago and is set to renew her lease. (Image: Newsquest) Overall, the pizza from Curiosity Kitchen is not made in a traditional way, but it is very appetizing and fairly filling.

The only thing that let’s the pizza down in my opinion is the texture which is why I would give a rating of 4/5.

I would prefer a slightly thinner slice which is a bit crispier, with a bigger crunch to it.

Curiosity Kitchen also sells brownies and bespoke cakes. (Image: Newsquest) This is my personal preference, yet I still recommend locals visit Curiosity Kitchen if they are in Haverfordwest. You will enjoy Rachael’s pizza.

Curiosity Kitchen has a five-star rating on Tripadvisor and also sells gourmet cookies, brownies and bespoke cakes.

For more information about Curiosity Kitchen, visit the café’s Facebook page.