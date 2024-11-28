The two-course dinner will be delivered to some of the town’s more vulnerable residents by the mayor, Cllr Olwen Davies.

The dinner is cooked by Tanygroes Café, which supplies the meals on wheels service locally.

The meals will be delivered at around midday on Christmas Day.

“It is targeted at people who tend to be elderly, housebound and single, who have no family that they are able to join and no ability to organise an alternative - but there is no strict criteria,” said town clerk Eleri Maskell.

Many of the diners are from Broteifi retirement housing where the warden collects the names of those wishing to receive the dinners.

The service is also advertised with other charities, and other retirement properties.

This is the fourth year that the Cardigan Christmas Day dinner has been delivered to locals, with around 30 dinners expected to be delivered this year.