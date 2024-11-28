The Soil Association found that establishments like Bella Italia, Prezzo and TGI Fridays "rarely" prepare and cook on-site using fresh ingredients and that these locations have ultra-processed menus.

Using secret diners and surveys to compile its Out to Lunch league table for menus, the food and farming charity was able to find an “abundance of unhealthy options, excessively sugary desserts, problematic additives, plus ultra-processed and low-welfare meat”.

Weatherspoon, Wahaca and more assessed in new survey as chains across the UK accused of 'ripping off' parents

The survey found that with the exception of Wahaca and Carluccio’s, family-favourite meals at chains were typically not being made on-site from minimally processed ingredients.

Only Wagamama, Nando’s and Leon offered children’s menus that were completely free from both artificially sweetened and added sugar drinks.

Price was not a barrier to better children’s menus, with high-scoring Wetherspoon being named one of the cheapest restaurant chains surveyed for its children’s menu.

Secret diner Becca Watts, a mother-of-one from Stevenage, said: “I want to go out with my son and have something that’s fresh and healthy.

“Back when I was younger, nearly everything would have been made from scratch but nowadays it’s all packets and you almost feel like you’re being cheated. What happened to home-cooked, fresh meals?

“If we want a pre-made carbonara we can go to the shop and we will have paid less, and that way I could’ve seen all ingredients. I’d rather know what’s going into my son’s food. We don’t know how all these additives are going to impact their health.”

Soil Association senior policy officer Oona Buttafoco said: “Parents want and deserve better – they’ve told us fresh food and healthy, delicious choices are their number one priority when eating out with their kids.

“Restaurant chains are facing significant cost pressures, and we sympathise with the challenges they face, but we’re concerned that some chains may be misleading, or even ripping parents off by essentially serving ready meals. This often isn’t what parents think they are paying for, and it’s concerning when ultra-processed foods are dominating British children’s diets.

“It’s not all bad news though. A handful of chains are doing brilliantly, serving freshly-prepared, responsibly-sourced, healthy and tasty food, as well as providing transparency on ingredient sourcing – and all this at a reasonable price.”

Thomasina Miers, the co-founder of Wahaca, added: “I am immensely proud that Wahaca has topped the Soil Association’s children’s food awards.

“It is great to see cooking from scratch, having free-range chicken and using Riverford organic produce has cut through the noise of chicken nuggets and chips, seen on so many ‘kids’ menus across the country.

“I love that at Wahaca children can build their own tacos and learn how things like citrus makes such a big impact on seasoning. We shall continue working on these menus as we continue working on our main menus because we wholeheartedly believe in bringing up a nation of children who love food and flavour.”

Sarah Shaw, food development manager at Wetherspoon, said: “Wetherspoon is proud to have been ranked number two in the Out to Lunch league table, as well as being the leading pub chain.

“We strive to offer children’s meals which are both tasty and nutritious, which is good news for the children as well as their parents.”