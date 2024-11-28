The support is available through the Warm Home Discount Scheme for eligible households in England, Wales and Scotland.

Eligibility and the process of applying for your payment will vary depending on which of the countries you are living in.

This is everything you need to know about the Warm Home Discount Scheme, including which energy suppliers are offering the scheme.

What is the Warm Home Discount Scheme?





The Warm Home Discount Scheme is a one-off discount on your electricity bill worth £150.

The money is not paid directly to you but is taken off of your energy bills between October 2024 and March 2025.

You may be able to get the discount on your gas bill instead of your electricity bill if your supplier provides you with both and you are eligible.

Which energy providers are part of Warm Home Discount scheme?





The following suppliers are part of the scheme:

100Green (formerly Green Energy UK or GEUK)

Affect Energy – see Octopus Energy

Boost

British Gas

Bulb Energy – see Octopus Energy

Co-op Energy - see Octopus Energy

E - also known as E (Gas and Electricity)

Ecotricity

E.ON Next

EDF

Good Energy

London Power

Octopus Energy

Outfox the Market

OVO

Rebel Energy

Sainsbury’s Energy

Scottish Gas – see British Gas

ScottishPower

Shell Energy Retail

So Energy

Tomato Energy

TruEnergy

Utilita

Utility Warehouse

Who is eligible for Warm Home Discount Scheme?





Last year, eligibility for the Warm Home Discount Scheme varied depending on if you live in Wales or England, or if you live in Scotland.

Recommended Reading:

If you lived in either Wales or England, you qualified for the scheme if you either:

received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit - known as ‘core group 1’

were on a low income and had high energy costs - known as ‘core group 2’

While those living in Scotland were eligible if they either:

received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit - known as the ‘core group’

were on a low income and met their energy supplier’s criteria for the scheme - known as the ‘broader group’

The Warm Home Discount scheme was not available in Northern Ireland.

How to apply for Warm Home Discount Scheme

The Warm Home Discount Scheme for this winter will open on October 14.

Last year, the process for eligible households depended on how you qualified for the discount.

If you received the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit, or were on low income in England and Wales, you were sent a letter between November and January informing you that you were eligible.

Once you received your letter, you were required to confirm your details by the end of February, and the discount was applied to your electricity bill by the end of March.

Those living in Scotland who did not receive the Guarantee Credit element of Pension Credit were required to apply directly to their electricity supplier.

You had to check if your energy supplier was part of the scheme, prove that you are your partner received means-tested benefits or tax credits, and show that your name or your partner’s name was on the bill.