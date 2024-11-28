Quality Street, Roses, Celebrations and Heroes tubs are on sale for nearly half price at Tesco for a limited time.
These chocolate tubs are always a popular around the festive season, so much so Celebrations was voted the UK's favourite Christmas chocolate in 2023.
With this in mind, most of the major supermarkets including the likes of Aldi, Asda and Morrisons have run some kind of promotion on Quality Street, Roses, Celebrations and Heroes tubs already in the lead up to Christmas 2024.
Tesco selling Quality Street, Roses, Celebrations and Heroes tubs nearly half price
Now Tesco is selling Quality Street (600g), Roses (550g), Celebrations (550g) and Heroes (550g) tubs for £3.95, down from £6, for a limited time.
The offer began on Wednesday (November 27) and will run through until next Tuesday (December 3).
However, there's a catch. In order to buy the chocolate tubs at the new discounted price, you have to be a Tesco Clubcard member.
One person said: "Time to stock up on chocolates and drinks."
Another added: "Probably cheapest you’ll get some. Don’t forget there is quality street here."
While a third person commented: "Amazing offer."
Sainsbury's is also currently running a similar discounted offer for its Nectar members on Quality Street (600g), Roses (550g), Celebrations (550g) and Heroes (550g) tubs (at the time of writing).
Quality Street and Celebrations tubs are on sale for £3.95, while Roses and Celebrations are available for Nectar members at the discounted price of £4.50 (all down from £6).
Quality Street (600g), Roses (550g), Celebrations (550g) and Heroes (550g) tubs are on sale at Tesco for £3.95 until December 3 (Clubcard members only).
