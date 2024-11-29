It is understood that The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) on Fishguard’s High Street will shut on December 14.

(Image: Western Telegraph) The shop, located in the old Peacocks building in Fishguard High Street, sells the usual mix of discounted clothing and footwear, cosmetics and fragrances, fashion accessories, electrical goods, housewares home furnishing and toys.

It also has a dedicated in-store Celebrations department selling balloons, balloon arches and cards.

It is understood that the store employs eight full and part time staff.

It opened on February 25, 2022 with hundreds of locals ‘flooding’ into the shop and giving positive feedback.

"Customer feedback has been very positive, expressing how good it is to have a shop back in the town boosting the economy,” said manager Nicola Clark at the time.

"As a business we are pleased to be welcomed into the community delivering fresh and exciting items every week. We look forward to serving all of our customers in the future.”

(Image: Western Telegraph) Despite the positive feedback on opening day, prior to opening opinion was split in Fishguard about the benefits of TOFS.

Some locals thought that the discount giant would take trade away from established local businesses.

Others saw it as a positive step, including Jeremy Martineau, secretary to the town’s chamber of trade and tourism, who said he personally thought that it was good for such a large empty shop to be filled and that it was hoped it would add to the town’s offer.

Mayor of Fishguard, Cllr Billy Shaw, speaking in a personal capacity, said of the shop’s imminent closing: "It is extremely sad to see a shop close here in the town, but if we don't use what we have here, then it leads to closure.

“However, the town centres are slowly improving with new businesses opening."

The Western Telegraph has contacted TOFS and is awaiting a comment.