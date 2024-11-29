Pembrokeshire County Council’s Schools and Learning Overview and Scrutiny Committee meeting of November 28 considered a public submission by Robert Thomas – who works with therapy dogs through Cariad Pet Therapy – on the subject of school dogs.

The submission read: “My definition of a school dog is one that spends long periods in the school and is managed and owned by school employees not outside assessed and insured visiting therapy dogs who stay for an hour with a competent handler.

“The welfare of many dogs in schools in Pembrokeshire has been compromised over the last few years and we are concerned that the rise in the popularity of school-owned or teacher-owned dogs is an animal welfare issue.

“I can think of several school dogs in Pembrokeshire where it has gone wrong for the animal.”

He cited examples of ‘school dogs’ the county, where he says they have had to be removed, with the animals being unsettled, barking and even nipping on occasions, showing “a lack of understanding of animal welfare”.

His submission added: “We have done some work with the Animal Welfare team at the Welsh Government around licensing this field, a consultation was completed in March 2023, currently awaiting the outcome.

“It has become a fad across the country and many dogs spend all day in schools supported by staff members who have another job to do. It feels like PCC does not have a policy overarching animal welfare policy in schools to protect dogs from being seen as staff members and there purely for human benefit, not the dogs.

“Dogs need to rest and sleep during the day and not in school. The visiting therapy dog model works best as the impact is greatest and the welfare of the dog is managed externally. If the dog is there all the time that can diminish the impact, and the novelty can wear off for the pupils.

“In my experience schools should concentrate on teaching and leave the therapy dog introduction to those that have the expertise in animal welfare.”

At the November 28 meeting, Mr Thomas said both the Dogs Trust and the Kennel Club were against full-time school dogs due to welfare concerns, adding, in Pembrokeshire’s case, there had been animal and pupil welfare issues.

Calling for either a halt to school dogs, or the creation of a special welfare officer post, he said there was a “real concern the dog is there for the school and not the school there for the dog,” adding: “Animal welfare is not just about basic need but about emotional needs too.”

Members were told by officers that all such dogs in Pembrokeshire’s case were “safe and well,” and decisions on having school dogs came under the schools, and was “not the case the local authority has encouraged them to get dogs,” but “lessons had been learned” about a possible “too hard and too fast” move to having them in schools.

Following a proposal by Cllr Sam Skyrme-Blackhall members agreed to hold a special seminar to look at the issue in more depth before any recommendation was made.