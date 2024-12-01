The property is being advertised by John Francis and is located on Narberth Road in Tenby.

In the garden there is a well-maintained decking area that overlooks the nearby coast which is a short walk away.

Sea views can be seen from the outdoor patio area. (Image: Rightmove) The living room leads to the patio area. (Image: Rightmove) There is an open plan kitchen dining room. (Image: Rightmove) Meanwhile, the inside of the property benefits from a spacious kitchen dining room, a living room with views of the rural landscape and a family bathroom.

The kitchen and the dining room is separated by a large central matching Island.

A range of modern wall and base units exist in the kitchen along with an integrated fridge, dishwasher, four-ring electric hob and a breakfast seating area.

As for the dining area, there is space for a family dining table, dining chairs and patio doors leading to the decked area outside.

The property has three bedrooms. (Image: Rightmove) Parking space is available for three or four cars. (Image: Rightmove)

The main bathroom is on the first floor. (Image: Rightmove) A cloakroom is on the ground floor, featuring a toilet, wash hand basin, built-in storage cupboard and tile floor alongside one of the bedrooms.

The remaining two bedrooms are on the first floor – one has coastal views and the other has a fitted wardrobe.

Furthermore, the family bathroom comes with a tiled floor, bathtub, wash hand basin, modern shower cubicle and tiled walls.

In terms of parking, there is space for three or four vehicles outside with well established gardens to the front and side.

Tenby is a town filled with a range shops, amenities and three award-winning beaches.

