The Dyfed-Powys Police Operations Protect Marine Unit played a key role in the Maritime Security Control Week, organised by European maritime law enforcement body AQUAPOL.

The operation, which ran from Monday, November 18 to Sunday, November 24, saw officers board 11 vessels in the waterway.

They checked crew documentation and gathered intelligence for the Joint Maritime Security Centre (JMSC) and the National Maritime Assessment Centre – Counter Terrorism Policing.

The team boarded 11 vessels (Image: Dyfed Powys Police)

The aim of AQUAPOL’s Maritime Security Control Week is to coordinate the screening, assessment, and control of vessel movements in UK ports and waterways.

It also aims to deter individuals attempting to exploit maritime routes for criminal activities or ideological purposes.

Sergeant Jason Richards, of Dyfed-Powys Police’s Marine Unit, said: "The AQUAPOL week of action highlights the importance of collaborative efforts in maritime security.

"Our work in the Milford Haven Waterway ensures the protection of infrastructure and demonstrates our commitment to keeping UK waters safe."

Across the UK, a total of 50 vessels were boarded during the operation, contributing to the overall success of AQUAPOL week, which saw 178 vessels inspected internationally.

This initiative underscores Dyfed-Powys Police’s ongoing commitment to supporting national and international efforts to combat maritime crime and protect vital coastal assets.

It also helps to increase public awareness of critical maritime security initiatives such as Portsafe and Kraken.