Late last year, Stuart Williams of Home Farm, Leweston, near Camrose, was refused retrospective permission by planning officers to retain the Willhome Farm Barn farm park – and ancillary buildings – built in June 2022.

The site – whose facilities were used by the council's own educational providers and parents of children with learning difficulties – is home to rabbits, llamas, donkeys, poultry, owls, goats, ponies and pigs, along with a café building, public conveniences, a children’s play area, and parking.

It was refused due to highway safety concerns and fears it would generate additional foul water flows which are likely to result in an increase in phosphate levels in the Cleddau River.

Since the refusal by planners, a change.org petition, Grant Planning Permission for Willhome Farm Barn in Pembrokeshire, was set up by Hook-based Jessica Austin, which has attracted more than 3,500 signatures to date.

Jessica’s petition said: “This decision not only affects this resilient family but also impacts schools attended with over 6,000 pupils, by adults from local wellbeing centres and families with children who have autism or learning difficulties like mine.

“It’s important to note that there are no apparent issues with existing amenities. Roads or waterways. The refusal of planning permission seems unjustified and is causing unnecessary distress within our community.”

Earlier this year, the applicant submitted a fresh call – supported by local community council Camrose – for permission to be granted, which was again due to be decided by planning officers.

At the request of local county councillor, and former council leader, Cllr Jamie Adams, a special meeting was held in July to discuss whether a decision could be made by councillors rather than officers, which was unanimously supported.

The application was due to be heard at the October meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council’s planning committee, with a recommendation of refusal, reasons including those given for the previous application.

At the start of the October meeting, members heard the scheme had been temporarily withdrawn to allow the applicant’s agent more time to address concerns, with the plans now returning to the December 3 planning committee.

The application is recommended to be refused on the basis officers say it is in an unsustainable location and would have a negative environmental impact through additional traffic movements, highways issues, and “it has not been established that the proposed development would not generate additional foul water flows which would result in an increase in phosphate levels in the Cleddau River catchment adversely affecting the Cleddau Rivers Special Area of Conservation”.