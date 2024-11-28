DC Samuel Garside, of Dyfed-Powys Police, was on trial at Swansea Crown Court accused of sexual assault by penetration – which he denied.

The 31-year-old from Cwmann admitted that a sexual act did take place between him and the complainant, but that it had been consensual.

After just over an hour and 15 minutes, the jury returned to court and delivered a not guilty verdict.

“You are discharged from the dock Mr Garside,” said Judge Paul Thomas KC.

Judge Thomas thanked the jury for the “obvious care and attention” they had given the case.

Garside – who was based in Dyfed-Powys Police’s Ceredigion division – was suspended from the force when the allegations were reported.

