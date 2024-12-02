The 'stunning, spacious' smallholding is listed by JJ Morris - Cardigan.

The estate agent describes the property as a 'spacious and versatile' smallholding located in the picturesque Pembrokeshire countryside, at the foot of the Preseli Mountains.

The main home has three bedrooms, with a further three in the annexe (Image: JJ Morris - Cardigan)

The property is conveniently situated just outside Crymych and near the West Wales coastline and beaches.

The property is described as a blend of character features and modern facilities, making it an attractive home for potential buyers.

The accommodation includes a living room, a sitting room with a mezzanine, a shower room, a sun room, a kitchen/diner, and a utility room.

The first floor has a landing, a master bedroom with an ensuite, two additional bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

There is a large living space (Image: JJ Morris - Cardigan)

The property also features an annex with a separate kitchen, living room, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

The estate agent notes that the property is near Crymych, which provides a variety of amenities including a garage, food store, butcher, health shop, vegetable store, hairdressers, car mechanical repair garage, leisure centre, swimming pool, doctor’s surgery, vet surgery, pharmacy, and a school covering infant to senior levels.

The property is also close to Eglwyswrw Nursery and Primary School, and is a 20-minute drive from Fishguard.

The beaches and the towns of Newport (Pembrokeshire) and Cardigan are around 15 minutes away, with Carmarthen approximately 40 minutes and Haverfordwest only 30 minutes.

There is a kitchen/diner (Image: JJ Morris - Cardigan)

The property itself showcases a mix of traditional and modern features.

The living room has a slate effect tiled floor, exposed beams, and a wood-burning stove with a back boiler.

The sitting room has a vaulted ceiling, exposed stone walls, and dual aspect windows.

The kitchen/diner is equipped with a range of wall and base units with a complimentary work surface, an inset sink unit with a mixer tap, a built-in oven, and a ceramic hob with an extractor fan.

The outdoor space includes around seven acres of land, of which 5.79 acres are pasture.

The remaining 1.25 acres include various buildings and gardens, two generous vegetable gardens, and a natural pond.

The property also features a large shed/workshop with power, lighting, and its own WC.

There is a seven-acre smallholding (Image: JJ Morris - Cardigan)

This building is also plumbed for a washing machine, making it suitable for washing animal bedding.

Additionally, there is a large modern stable block with stabling for three horses.

These stables benefit from a large tack room, a storage room, light, power, water, and work surface space.

The property is heated via oil-fired central heating, according to the estate agent.