The modern property, located in Egypt Meadow, Ludchurch, is being handled by FBM Tenby.

The detached house offers a peaceful retreat for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle.

One of the bathrooms (Image: FBM Tenby)

The house is designed to harmonise with its picturesque surroundings.

The extensive grounds cover just over an acre and include a pond, mature trees, a sweeping driveway, and a detached garage.

The expansive garden offers a tranquil oasis for relaxation and outdoor activities.

The patio and balcony areas are perfect for alfresco dining or enjoying the stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

The house has six spacious bedrooms, providing ample space for a growing family or to accommodate guests.

Prospective buyers will find a large entrance hallway, a kitchen/family room, a living room, and a study.

There are six spacious bedrooms (Image: FBM Tenby)

The property also features a cloakroom, landing, and multiple bedrooms, some of which come with ensuite facilities.

The main bedroom is complete with an ensuite shower room and a dressing room.

The house is equipped with mains water and drainage, and oil central heating.

The property also comes with a garage and driveway, providing convenient parking options.

Village amenities are just a short distance away, offering easy access to local shops, schools, and transport links.

FBM Tenby said: "This property truly epitomises country living at its finest, with its idyllic location and well-appointed features.

"Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this house your forever home.

"Contact us today to arrange a viewing and experience the tranquillity of this rural retreat firsthand."

There is a large kitchen/living area (Image: FBM Tenby)

The property is located in Ludchurch, a village with a rich history dating back to prehistoric times.

According to PLANED, the earliest reference to the name 'Ludchurch' relates to the church.

The name Ludchurch may be either from the Welsh 'Yr Eglwys Lwyd' (the Grey Church) or from a Middle English personal name 'Loud' going back to the old English Hlud.

The village is home to several ancient sites, including a Bronze Age barrow cemetery and standing stone.

The parish also contains Iron Age fortifications at Longstone and Castle Meherin.

The village centre, known as Egypt, once consisted of 12 cottages, of which only two remain.

One explanation for the name is that they were on the site of a gypsy encampment.

Another, less serious suggestion, is that the presence of a sand pit showed 'there was plenty of sand in Egypt'.

There is around an acre of land with the home (Image: FBM Tenby)

The stream that runs from Ludchurch Farm through Westerton is said to have once run through Egypt but was diverted when the quarries were developed.

The property is located in this historically rich area, offering a blend of modern living and historical charm.