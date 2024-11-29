But just 42,500 applications have been approved over the same period – less than 5% of the 880,000 people the Government said were missing out on the benefit in July.

Some 150,000 applications for pension credit have been submitted in the 16 weeks since July 29, when Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced only those receiving the benefit would be eligible for winter fuel payments.

The benefit was previously available to almost everyone in the UK born before September 25, 1957 to help cover their heating costs.

However, from this winter only those on Pension Credit or means-tested benefits will get the Winter Fuel Payment.

The Treasury said the changes would see the number of pensioners receiving the payments fall from 11.4 million to 1.5 million – so just under 10 million would miss out.

They added that about £1.5 billion will be saved per year by targeting winter fuel payments.

The increase represents a 145% rise in claims compared with the 16 weeks before the Chancellor’s announcement.

But the number of approvals has risen by just 17% over the same period, while refusals almost doubled from 27,100 to 53,100.

Age UK said it is “a massive disappointment” that so many pensioners are having their claims turned down, adding the figures show the Government is “struggling to keep up” with the number of applications.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK, said: “The system was not designed to deal with so many applications all at once – a situation which is a direct result of the Government’s disastrous decision to severely ration the winter fuel payment with little notice.

“There’s still time for the Treasury to soften the blow on pensioners living on low and modest incomes before the worst consequences of its policy change play out this winter, but only just.”

The figures come as Britain endures a cold snap, with the Met Office having issuing cold health warnings for northern England and the Midlands on Tuesday.

The Government continues to urge pensioners to check if they are eligible for pension credit.

Those who apply before December 21 will receive backdated payments of both pension credit and the winter fuel allowance, and the Department for Work and Pensions has deployed 500 extra staff to handle claims for the benefit.

Pensions minister Emma Reynolds said: “We’re pleased to see more pensioners are now receiving pension credit and our staff are processing claims as quickly as possible.

“With December 21 approaching, my message is clear: check if you are eligible for pension credit and if you are then apply, as it unlocks a range of benefits including the winter fuel payment.”

Since the Chancellor’s announcement, the Government has spent around £250,000 on advertising relating to pension credit, a freedom of information request by investment managers Quilter Cheviot has found.

Rosie Hooper, a chartered financial planner at the company, said the figure was “surprising… given the importance of reaching those in need”.