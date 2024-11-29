A car wash in Haverfordwest has been fined £120,000 for employing illegal workers.
Drive & Shine Hand Car Wash in Cartlett appeared in an updated list published for Illegal working civic penalties for UK employers.
The business has been listed in the government's quarterly round-up of companies.
The Home Office releases the data into the public record four times per year, and the latest data relates to the period of April 1 to June 30, 2024, and was released on October 31.
The government states there can be severe penalties for employing individuals who do not have the right to work.
The full list of fined businesses can be viewed on the gov.uk website.
