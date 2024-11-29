The Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) announced the winners of its Christmas card design competition, which was open to primary school children across Wales.

The contest, in aid of the Wales Air Ambulance, was split into two categories: English and Welsh designs.

Will Smith, aged 10, from Roch Community School, Haverfordwest, won the English category, while Keira Lewis, aged nine, from Narberth CP School, Pembrokeshire, won the Welsh category.

Keira Lewis won the Welsh card competition (Image: Farmers Union of Wales)

FUW president Ian Rickman said: "The competition was a roaring success once again and has attracted hundreds of entries from across Wales.

"The standard was very high and presented the judges with a tough task when it came to choosing the winners.

"I would like to thank every single child who entered the competition and to tell them that without their participation the contest would not have been such a success.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to the staff at the schools up and down the country that assisted the FUW in the running of the competition.

"It gave children in urban and rural areas of Wales an opportunity to connect with the farming industry and express their thoughts in a creative and colourful way.

"I believe it is vital that we as farmers maintain a strong link with young people so that they understand the way that food is produced in this country."

The cards can be purchased from the FUW's head office or county offices, or by calling 01970 820820.

The competition is in aid of Wales Air Ambulance, the FUW president's chosen charity.