The event involved crews from St Davids and Rosslare lifeboat stations saving the lives of seamen aboard a Liberian tanker.

On the night of November 26, 1954, a vicious storm battered the United Kingdom, with a gust of 132mph recorded at Brawdy.

The 20,000-ton tanker World Concord, located 10 miles west-northwest of the Smalls lighthouse, was struck by the storm and split into two parts.

The St Davids lifeboat, Civil Service No 6, was launched the next morning at 8.28am, as the sea remained extremely rough despite the wind calming down to gale force.

The lifeboat reached the aft section of the tanker at 11.45am.

In 15-20 feet waves, the lifeboat maneuvered alongside the ship 35 times, evacuating one crew member on each approach.

The entire operation took 50 minutes.

Meanwhile, the separated fore section of the World Concord, carrying the captain and six crew members, drifted further northwest.

Given the conditions and with the lifeboat already full of survivors, St Davids coxswain William Watts-Williams decided against attempting to rescue the remaining seven crew.

The lifeboat returned to St Justinians at about 3pm, bringing back 35 survivors.

The Rosslare Harbour lifeboat launched at 3.50pm, reaching the World Concord bow about three and a half hours later.

Due to the darkness, a rescue attempt was impossible, so the lifeboat stayed close by throughout the night.

The last seven men were rescued by 8.30am and landed at Holyhead.

Following the rescue, several awards were presented to the lifeboat crews.

In St Davids, coxswain William Watts Williams received the RNLI's Silver medal.

Mechanics George Jordan and Gwilym Davies were each awarded the RNLI's Bronze medal.

Second coxswain David Lewis and crew members William Rowlands, William Morris, Howell Roberts, and Richard Chisholm each received the RNLI's Thanks on Vellum.