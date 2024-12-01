Goodwick School teacher Aled Johnson and his fiancée Malin won S4C’s Priodas Pymtheg Mil’s competition to win a wedding worth £15,000.

A group of their friends has now arranged their special day which will be aired on S4C as a Christmas special.

“It feels fantastic to have this opportunity for Malin and myself to get married,” said Aled after the couple were announced the winners.

(Image: S4C) “It will mean that Malin's family from Sweden will be integral to the celebrations, where maybe, before, that wouldn't have been possible,” he said.

“Both of us are so grateful to our friends and family and members of the public for their support. The kind words from so many people adds to the excitement of what's ahead.”

Aled and Malin got engaged on a beach in Cyprus, with Aled having to run back for the ring which he had forgotten in the hotel.

The couple live with Aled’s 86-year-old dad on his farm in Boncath where Malin, who is originally from Sweden runs a nursery from home.

They have two children Owain who is eight and two-year-old Gwennan.

(Image: S4C) Malin says she was drawn to Aled because of his sense of humour even though it drives her crazy sometimes.

They applied to win the £15,000 wedding on S4C’s Priodas Pymtheg Mil as the logistics and cost of organising a wedding with guests from two different countries was proving prohibitive.

It would cost a lot for all of Malin’s family to fly over from Sweden and Aled’s 86-year-old father isn’t keen on getting on a plane to fly over there.

The happy couple knew relatively little of what today’s celebrations will entail.

However, the Western Telegraph and Tivyside Advertiser can reveal that they were married at Ebeneezer Chapel in Eglwyswrw before joining 272 guests at a reception at Haverfordwest Showground.

(Image: S4C) Aled has strong YFC connections and his YFC friends were involved in helping along with the celebrations.

“It was a lovely big celebration which included Malin’s family from Sweden,” said Priodas Pymtheg Mil’s producer Owain Talfryn.

We hope you enjoyed your special day Aled and Malin. We will look forward to watching it on TV later this month.