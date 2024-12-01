Roch Castle, built in the 12th-century, also won the Silver Award for Historic Castle Hotel of the Year.

Representatives from the castle, Adelle and Johanna, accepted the accolades at the Historic Hotels of Europe Awards.

A spokesperson for the castle said: "The Historic Eco Hotel of the Year award recognises Roch Castle's dedication to sustainable hospitality, a core value shared by staff and visitors.

"This award celebrates the castle’s eco-friendly practices and commitment to preserving the environment while offering a luxury experience steeped in history."

The restored 12th century castle picked up two awards (Image: Roch Castle)

The Silver Award for Historic Castle Hotel of the Year was awarded for Roch Castle’s ability to provide guests with an 'unforgettable' stay in an authentic restored 12th-century castle.

The awards took place in Prague.

A spokesman for Roch Castle said: "A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who supported Roch Castle and voted in the awards.

"Special recognition is due to our exceptional team, whose hard work and dedication made these achievements possible."

For more details about the castle, visit the Roch Castle website or email stay@rochcastle.com.