The analysis, conducted by Bramlett Residential, looked at the percentage of homes with fireplaces, wood burners, or chimneys, which are considered essential for Santa's sleigh landing and gift delivery.

St Davids in Pembrokeshire claimed the second spot as the UK's most Santa-ready city, with 35.29 per cent of its homes equipped with traditional chimney features.

This makes St Davids a festive destination, perfect for Santa’s chimney-slide tradition.

The study also revealed that St Asaph in Denbighshire, with 35.09 per cent, came in third place overall.

Wrexham secured the tenth spot with 24.37 per cent of properties ready for Santa this Christmas.

The overall percentage of properties in Wales that are Santa-ready stands at 15.33 per cent, with 642 homes featuring chimneys, fireplaces, and/or wood burners out of a total of 4,187 houses for sale.

Surprisingly, some of the UK’s largest cities lag behind in Santa-readiness.

London, despite its vast housing stock, sees only 2.54 per cent of homes equipped for Santa, while Birmingham (12.48 per cent) and Manchester (6.76 per cent) also fall short.

The analysis highlights a nostalgic return to traditional fireplaces and wood burners, particularly in smaller cities and towns, which outperform their urban counterparts.

These cities combine historic charm with festive tradition, boasting fireplaces, wood burners, and chimneys aplenty for Santa’s descent.

Santa himself commented: "I’m delighted to see cities like Wells and Bath keeping the chimney tradition alive.

"It makes my job much easier.

"For those without chimneys, don’t worry—I’ve got my magic key."

The study was conducted by Bramlett Residential using data from Rightmove.

It is based on the total number of properties for sale compared to the percentage of properties in each city that mention fireplaces, wood burners, and chimneys in their description.

Data was collected in November 2024 and is subject to change.