Lovell Homes has opened the doors to the Lambourne style showhome at its Augustus Grange development in Haverfordwest.

The development, which is being delivered in association with Pobl Group, will provide a total of 115 two and three-bedroom homes located off St David’s Road, with 69 per cent of the homes being affordable.

The showhome was designed by Sunrise Interiors, which has years of expertise in high-end interior design.

The Lambourne is a semi-detached family home with three bedrooms, priced from £260,000.

At the front of the home is a combined kitchen and dining area with a fitted contemporary style kitchen.

The kitchen (Image: Lovell Homes)

A spacious living room sits at the rear of the home and features French doors leading to the rear garden.

The first floor is completed with a downstairs cloakroom and convenient under stairs storage cupboard.

Upstairs are three bedrooms, one of which features an en suite, and a modern family bathroom.

The interior design of the home was influenced by the beauty of west Wales, in particular the earthy tones of the surrounding hills, and leaned on the Scandinavian style of design for inspiration.

Jo Staniforth at Sunrise Interiors said: "Our starting point was the soft, sage green painted finish we wanted to use for the kitchen units.

"The tones of green we used pair beautifully with the natural wood tones in the flooring and furniture.

"We used natural oak furniture throughout the home but varied the style from room to room."

The main bedroom (Image: Lovell Homes)

The lush greens continue into the living room, where they are complimented by inviting textual elements.

Ms Staniforth said: "We used plenty of textures throughout the home, and they shine particularly brightly in the living room.

"Embroidered and boucle cushions sit on fabulous, forest green velvet sofas and the grasscloth wallpaper adds a subtle texture to the room."

The two larger bedrooms are cosy and inviting, with linen textured blinds that make the most of the natural light, whereas the third bedroom is all about fun.

She added: "The child’s bedroom has safari-themed wallpaper and bedlinen, a headboard hanging from a chunky bamboo pole and a floor-standing baby plush giraffe, about the size of the real thing."

Suzie Hewitt, regional sales director at Lovell Homes, said: "We are thrilled with how well the showhome at Augustus Grange has turned out.

"Not only does it show the potential that all of the homes on the development have, but it also compliments the stunning local area.

"Now that the showhome is open to the public, this is an excellent time to come and visit the development and see if a home at Augustus Grange is right for you."

To find out more about the development, visit the Lovell Homes website or call 01437 928 064.

The marketing suite and showhome is open Thursday to Monday, 10am to 5pm.

This year, Lovell Homes achieved Gold for customer service with In-house Research, meaning 93.6 per cent of customers in the South Wales and West would recommend Lovell to family and friends.