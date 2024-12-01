Prendergast Butchers in Haverfordwest wowed judges at the 'Put Your Best Sausage Forward 2024' competition, organised by Hybu Cig Cymru - Meat Promotion Wales.

The competition celebrates the artisan Welsh pork industry, which is defined by smaller-scale, specialised farms and producers.

Run by Chris and Rachel Wolsey, along with their sons Tom and Mark, the family have been farming in Pembrokeshire for almost 50 years.

They took over the shop seven years ago and have since transformed the business, consistently winning awards for the quality of its offering.

This includes being named the best butcher in Wales at the UK-wide Butcher's Shop of the Year Awards.

At the Royal Welsh Winter Fair Show, their Prendergast Gold sausage was crowned the best in Wales.

The Merry Cherry sausage also scooped the prize for the Best Christmas Sausage category.

Mr Wolsey said: "Having made the shortlist for the two previous years and just missing out on the top prize, it’s fantastic to have finally taken the crown.

"To win the best Christmas sausage as well is just the icing on top.

"Everyone in the shop is over the moon.

"Both entries are a combination of the family doing a lot of trialling and tasting, and getting the sausages to the point where we feel they would be appealing to our customers."

Mr Wolsey is a firm believer in the quality of Welsh pork.

He added: "In my opinion, pork from Wales is superior.

"The flavour, husbandry and smaller scale farms sets us apart from the larger, more industrial methods of farming.

"At Prendergast Butchers, we know exactly where all our meat comes from, it's fully traceable and we work closely with our customers and farmers to get the product exactly as they want it."

Philippa Gill, Brand Engagement Lead at Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales, said: "We are thrilled that Prendergast Butchers took not just one, but both awards at this year’s competition.

"The standards continue to be high, and highlight some of the quality, artisan products that are available locally to people in Wales.

"Our small-scale producers offer unique, hand-reared products, often available directly or from local shops like Prendergast Butchers.

"With fewer food miles, it’s often a more sustainable choice, in addition to helping keep money in the local economy.

"We would strongly encourage people to seek out their local pork producer and give them a try."

For more information on pork produced in Wales, and where you can buy it, visit the Porc Blasus website.