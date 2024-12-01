The Burrows Bed & Breakfast is based in Pembroke, featuring six bedrooms, spacious gardens, parking and is a ten-minute walk from Freshwater East Beach.

Four rooms in the B&B consists of en-suite bathrooms and underfloor heating whereas the other bedrooms have the potential to be converted into letting accommodation.

There are six bedrooms in total. (Image: Rightmove) The property is a ten minute walk from Freshwater East Beach. (Image: Rightmove) Owners' accommodation is available. (Image: Rightmove) The commercial property also features a farmhouse kitchen, a sizeable living area with a fireplace and a breakfast/dining room for guests.

Outside the property, the gardens surround the B&B and there is off-road parking available for six vehicles.

The B&B is spread across four floors, including features such as exposed stone, timbers and sash windows.

Beautiful gardens surround the property. (Image: Rightmove) There is a farmhouse kitchen. (Image: Rightmove) The living area is spacious. (Image: Rightmove) Owners’ accommodation is located on the lower ground floor which can be accessed from the main body of the house.

Upon entering through the side door, there is also a cloakroom, utility room, storage room and office.

