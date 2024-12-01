A bed and breakfast in Pembrokeshire with sea views has been listed on the market for £750,000.
The Burrows Bed & Breakfast is based in Pembroke, featuring six bedrooms, spacious gardens, parking and is a ten-minute walk from Freshwater East Beach.
Four rooms in the B&B consists of en-suite bathrooms and underfloor heating whereas the other bedrooms have the potential to be converted into letting accommodation.
The commercial property also features a farmhouse kitchen, a sizeable living area with a fireplace and a breakfast/dining room for guests.
Outside the property, the gardens surround the B&B and there is off-road parking available for six vehicles.
The B&B is spread across four floors, including features such as exposed stone, timbers and sash windows.
Owners’ accommodation is located on the lower ground floor which can be accessed from the main body of the house.
Upon entering through the side door, there is also a cloakroom, utility room, storage room and office.
For more information about this listing, check out the commercial property on Rightmove.
