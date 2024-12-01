His concert, titled "Gold and Silver," will be shown exclusively in cinemas, including the Milford Haven venue, on December 7 and 8.

The event, which was filmed under the illumination of 150 chandeliers and 50 Venetian candelabras, features the famed Johann Strauss Orchestra, special guest artists, and young talent Emma Kok.

The concert aims to bring a winter wonderland filled with Christmas classics and festive spirit to the big screen.

The screenings will take place at 7pm on the Saturday and 2pm on the Sunday.

Tickets are priced at £20, with concessions available at £19.

For more details, or to book tickets, contact the Box Office on 01646 695267 or visit the Torch Theatre website.