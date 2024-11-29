Local makers, crafters and food producers plus local choirs, children’s craft, a licensed bar and delicious hot food will all be on offer in the lively market.

It's open from 10am today, Friday November 29 and continues throughout the weekend.

What's on offer?





It features three floors of beautiful gifts and produce including cheese, chutneys, bread, sweets and stocking fillers, festive labels andcards, locally- made Christmas craft, beautiful slate, wood and ceramic gifts, alcohol + spirits, cakes, toys, teddies, soaps, candles, vegan items, photography and even presents for your dog!

Santa's visiting

Santa will make an appearance on Saturday November 30, and you can pop in and meet him for free in the main hall from 10.30am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 3.30pm.

There’s no need to book a slot, just go along to this drop-in session and Mrs Claus will introduce you!

Nessa’s Christmas Workshop will be open on Saturday 10am to 3pm for young crafters, artists and makers to stop by, take a break and try some Christmassy crafts out for just £2. You can find Nessa on the top floor which is accessible by stairs and lift.

As always, the Queens Hall licensed bar will be open with mulled wine and mince pies on offer for you to give your feet a well-deserved rest.

Special menu

A delicious special menu from Block & Barrel will be available - choose from Pembrokeshire turkey or Welsh beef festive loaded fries, turkey stuffing cranberry or Welsh beef and gravy hot rolls (veggie options available).

There are also special festive performances over the weekend. The Queens Hall welcomes back Tavernspite School choir on Friday 10.15am, and Serendipity Choir on Sunday from 1pm.

Pure West Radio will also broadcast live on DAB Radio from the market on Friday.

Parking is available in the council car park (pay and display) behind the hall with level access from the car park to the front door. Each floor is accessible via lift.

The market's opening hours are Friday November 29, 10am – 5pm; Saturday November 30, 10am – 4pm and Sunday December 1, 10am – 4pm.

The event is free entry and dogs are welcome.