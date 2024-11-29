A moped rider was taken to hospital yesterday, Thursday November 28, after being involved in a crash on a Pembrokeshire road.

The two-vehicle collision took place on the A477 near Sentry Cross, at around 5.30pm.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson, who confirmed that the injured person had been riding a moped, said: "One person was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries.

"The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene and reopened at around 7.15pm."