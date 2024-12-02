The annual benefit evening, held at Rhosygilwen every November for the past 20 years, was exceptionally well attended this year.

Dr Clare Frost, a local GP, was the evening's speaker, having recently returned from a five-week stay in Gaza.

She delivered a "moving and impassioned" account of her experiences running a hospital there.

Her speech highlighted the poor conditions, lack of proper equipment, and restricted access to medicine.

Audiences were treated to performances by sopranos Ilar Toft and Catrin Aur, and Raphael James, the current Young Musician of Dyfed Award winner.

Local poet Dave Urwin and Glen Peters, who sang his own compositions, also contributed to the evening's entertainment.

The Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama's jazz quartet wrapped up the event by getting the audience dancing.

More than £2,300 was raised for Amnesty International, which will help it to continue its work campaigning for human rights and researching and exposing abuses.