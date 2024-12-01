Y Stiwdio in Hermon will be the venue for the Winter Warmer Series of talks, hosted by Cwm Arian Renewable Energy (CARE).

CARE is inviting the community to celebrate local skills and knowledge with the Winter Warmer Series.

The talks will aim to foster learning, spark conversations, and deepen community ties.

Herbalist Tilly MacRae, from Newport, will kick off the series with a talk on how people can use herbs to stay healthy throughout the winter.

Her talk on Tuesday, December 10, from 7pm to 8.30pm, will offer practical remedies for seasonal ailments, with samples for tasting.

It will also introduce products from The Natural Healthcare Centre in Newport, where she works.

People will be able to make an optional £5 cash donation at the door, with doors opening at 6.45 pm.

The series will cover a range of topics, including mycelial gardening, regenerative grazing for soil health, and Wales' first regenerative vineyard.

Each talk will present an opportunity to learn from passionate individuals dedicated to their crafts.

A spokesperson for the centre said: "Whether you’re here to learn, connect, or simply enjoy the warmth of Y Stiwdio, we are looking forward to welcoming you.

"Let’s celebrate two years of Y Stiwdio - a space built by local hands, led with local voices, and dedicated to the community that makes it all possible."

Y Stiwdio, designed and constructed by Ty Pren, features a timber frame made from larch grown on Ty Pren's plantation near Lampeter.

The walls, made from insulating hempcrete, were built by Hempcrete Cymru and a team of volunteers, carefully poured and tamped down by hand in layers.

Locally grown timbers from Growing Heart Timber in Boncath form the ceiling, cladding, and window and door reveals, while the oak kitchen worktop and windowsills were milled by The Old Board Co in Crymych.