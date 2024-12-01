The lower voices of the King's College Choir, known as The King's Men, will sing a festive mix of carols and Christmas songs at the St Davids Tabernacle.

The choir, renowned for its annual Christmas Eve broadcast on BBC TV and Radio, is set to make its debut in Pembrokeshire on Wednesday, December 18.

The event, 'Sing Christmas!', promises to deliver nostalgic Christmas tunes in close harmonies.

The evening will be hosted by Quentin Poole, a Pembrokeshire-based professional musician and former head chorister of the King's College Choir.

Poole was a guest on BBC's Desert Island Discs on Boxing Day back in 1970 when he was Head Chorister of the choir.

The performance will start at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £25 each, can be purchased at the door, but cash only.

However, due to expected high demand, advance booking is recommended.

To secure a seat, email davidsonsmusic2020@gmail.com.