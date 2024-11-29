Sue Mason and Kellie Davies from the Dale Roads Group packed their parachutes for a 10,000-foot skydive at Swansea Airfield to help the Alzheimer’s Society.

Sue is the Responsible Individual for the group, while Kellie is the group’s senior manager and also Registered Manager of Langton Hall Care Home at Scleddau, near Fishguard.

On the ground to cheer on the ladies as they free-fell for 30 seconds was colleague Janet Williams, registered manager of Pencoed Care Home, Wooden, near Saundersfoot.

Janet said: “It was a breathtaking experience watching Sue and Kellie jump out the aeroplane and waiting for the parachutes to open.

“I was glad to be there to support them.”

She added: “One in three today will develop dementia in their lifetime, and its truly amazing that Sue and Kellie decided to raise much need funds for working towards a world where dementia no longer devastates lives.”

Sue and Kellie have already raised more than £400 towards their £1,000 target for the Alzheimer’s Society, and further donations can be made via their JustGiving page