Elizabeth Palmer, of Llethyr-Uchaf, near Crymych, was charged with causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and not taking steps to ensure that the needs of an animal she was responsible for were met.

It was alleged that she failed to provide adequate and appropriate farrier care for the donkeys and a pony between September 5 last year and March 21.

She was also accused of, on March 20, failing to provide a suitable environment or an appropriate diet for the animals, not providing them with adequate dental care, not keeping their coats in good condition, and failing to protect them from pain, suffering, injury or disease.

She pleaded guilty to the two charges under the Animal Welfare Act 2006 brought by the RSPCA at Haverfordwest Magistrates’ Court on November 27.

She was granted bail, and the case was adjourned for sentence until December 11.