The closure order being made by Pembrokeshire County Council is for Sutton Street, from its junction with South Cliff Gardens down to 1 to 3 Sutton Gardens.

The closure to traffic will be between 9am and 5pm on two days from Monday December 9.

It's to enable BT Openreach to carry out underground cabling works in the vicinity of Flat 1, Sutton Gardens.

Alternative routes

Southbound traffic is to use South Cliff Gardens, St Florence Parade and The Esplanade as the alternative route while northbound traffic is to use The Esplanade, Picton Terrace and South Cliff Gardens.

Access to affected properties will be allowed where practicable and pedestrian access will be maintained for the duration of the closure.