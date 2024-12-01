The new ‘SParky Samba’ sessions at the Phoenix Centre, Goodwick have been arranged by Parkinson’s UK Cymru and are funded by Arts Council of Wales.

The sessions aim to give people living with Parkinson’s an opportunity to keep mentally and physically active by providing gentle exercise. Samba is a real challenge for the brain and an opportunity to have fun with friends. T

Parkinson’s is the fastest growing neurological condition in the world, and currently there is no cure.

It affects around 153,000 people in the UK, including around 8,300 in Wales, and every hour two more people are diagnosed.

There are more than 40 symptoms ranging from tremor and pain to anxiety. Parkinson’s UK is the largest charitable funder of Parkinson’s research in Europe, leading the way to better treatments and a cure.



Mike Howlett, a volunteer at the Pembrokeshire SParky Samba sessions, said: “The group offers a welcoming, friendly and supportive environment for people of all levels of ability and is an absolute pleasure to be a part of.”



SParky Samba was the idea of Eirwen Malin, an active member of and advocate for the Parkinson’s community Wales.

She said: “My approach to living life with Parkinson’s since my diagnosis more than 10 years ago has been to learn as much as possible about the condition and to engage in a range of activities to mitigate some of the symptoms.

"I was intrigued about percussion samba and thought it might be a good one to explore as the driving rhythms certainly gets everyone moving and exercise is highly recommended for people living with the condition.

"With the support of Barracwda, a community samba band and its musical director Sallie MacLennan, we started regular sessions for those living with the condition in Cardiff and it has grown from strength to strength.

"I cannot be more proud that an initial idea of mine continues to grow in scale, as people living with Parkinson’s in Pembrokeshire will now get the opportunity to engage in this uplifting activity.”



Dawn McGuinness, Wales community development manager at Parkinson’s UK Cymru, said: “

“We have around 25 Parkinson's UK Cymru local support groups throughout Wales, who provide a vital service for local communities. Whether it’s to take part in physical activity, share information and experiences, learn more about others living with the condition or to simply have company over a cup of tea, we hope that there is something for everyone.”