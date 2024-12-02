Kelly Rees was the co-defendant, with Ashlee Rees, 23, in a case at Swansea Crown Court earlier this week.

They both pleaded guilty to robbery - having stolen a bag containing between £50 and £80 from the taxi driver in October.

It was alleged that Ashlee Rees, of Flemish Court in Lamphey, had a knife and Kelly Rees, of Summers Villas in Milton, had a needle during the robbery.

Ashlee Rees pleaded guilty to possession of an article with a blade or point, whilst Kelly Rees denied this charge.

Dyfed-Powys Police previously confirmed that the taxi driver went to hospital following the robbery for medical attention.

The case was adjourned until today, Friday November 29 for the Crown Prosecution Service to consider Kelly Rees’s not guilty plea.

This was accepted by Judge Huw Rees, and he renewed her bail ahead of the trial date of April 10 2025.

Following the request of Kelly Rees’ barrister, Dyfed Thomas, Judge Rees varied her bail conditions to residence at an address in Preseli Place, Milford Haven, with an electronic curfew in place between 7pm and 7am. She must also not in any way contact Ashlee Rees or prosecution witnesses.

Ashlee Rees will also be sentenced following Kelly Rees’ trial.