During the festival Year 5 and 6 pupils from Holy Name School got the chance to learn from children's writer Nicola Davies and the opening launch and literary supper on sold out.

Twenty-two pupils met Nicola Davies who read stories from her books, shared her illustrations and offered insight, guidance and encouragement to them about writing.

The youngsters asked lots of questions and copies of Nicola's signed books were given to the school by Seaways Books.

Flow collective, a new Fishguard-based writing group, launched its book 'Listen' at the opening of the festival.

The literary supper was held at Peppers West Wales Arts Centre. Writers Carwyn Graves and Professor Dairmait Mac Giolla Chroist discussed themes of relationship between land, language, culture and identity with the audience.

The music of Laila Woodward was enjoyed at the event, with a talk from Luke Waterson.

On Saturday a masterclass writing workshop was led by Cynan. This was followed by a further literary supper on Saturday evening with Cynan discussing his journey as a writer and navigating the demands of publishing industry while remaining authentic and enabling his works to have authority in their own right.

Daniel Davies played cello piece composed by Hilary Tann to R S Thomas narration of Seven Poems of Stillness.