POLICE are investigating a hate crime in a Pembrokeshire village.
Graffiti reading ‘Go home’ was found sprayed on a home in the Clynderwen area at around 12.40am on Sunday, September 8.
Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the incident, which they said “caused distress to the occupants”.
“Investigating officers have carried out all other lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help in identifying the person pictured who might have information that could help,” a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said.
Anyone with information which could help officers is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, either by calling 101, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, online via https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, or via direct message on social media.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 24*783192.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel