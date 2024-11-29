Graffiti reading ‘Go home’ was found sprayed on a home in the Clynderwen area at around 12.40am on Sunday, September 8.

Police are investigating after the words 'Go home' were graffitied on a person's home. (Image: Dyfed-Powys Police)

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating the incident, which they said “caused distress to the occupants”.

“Investigating officers have carried out all other lines of enquiry and are now appealing for help in identifying the person pictured who might have information that could help,” a spokesperson for Dyfed-Powys Police said.

When reporting information relating to this investigation, quote the reference: 24*783192.