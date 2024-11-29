Tenby Stores and Post Office is getting ready to hand over the cans of Orangina to local organisations, including schools, sports clubs and food banks.

The giveaway is in partnership with food and drink company Suntory.

"Thrilled"





Fiona Malone from Tenby Stores and Post Office in South Parade said that she, husband Vince and their staff are 'thrilled' at the 'incredible response' to the giveaway offer.

She told customers on Facebook: "The enthusiasm from our community has been overwhelming, and we appreciate your patience as we've organized this initiative.

"Thanks to the generosity of Suntory, we are proud to have set aside cases of Orangina for numerous local organisations, including schools, sports clubs, food banks, and many more. In total, we will be distributing 1,440 cans!

"A heartfelt thank you to Suntory for their outstanding support, not only in this giveaway but across various initiatives throughout the UK.

"Once again, a huge thank you to Suntory and to the wonderful network of groups and individuals who make a positive impact in our community!"

And don't forget the 1p deal....





The shop is expecting a particularly busy run-up to Christmas as it rolls out its incredible 1p bargain deal as part of its link-up with the Snappy Shopper home delivery service.

Under the special offer, shoppers can bag washing up liquid, fabric conditioner, toilet tissue and more for just a penny - a purchase they would normally have to cough up over £7 for.

The 1p deal is available for one day only - Wednesday December 4.