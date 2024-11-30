There has been ongoing local concern over odours from the site, with one resident describing the smell as like 'a stink bomb on steroids'.

And only last week, it was reported that air quality at Spittal School, to the north of the site, had exceeded World Health Organisation guidelines.

The drop-in will be concentrating on the future management of the site, said Caroline Drayton, SW operations manager for Natural Resources Wales, who chairs the multi-agency Incident Management Group (IMG), which will be represented at the session.

This will take place on Thursday December 5 between 3pm and 7pm at Spittal Church Hall, SA62 5QP.

Representatives from Natural Resources Wales (NRW), Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC), Public Health Wales (PHW) and Hywel Dda Health Board - will be at the hall to provide information and answer queries about the landfill.

Stop the Stink protestors took their campaign to County Hall. (Image: Western Telegraph)

A spokesperson for NRW said: "As site operator RML prepares to recommence waste disposal activities, IMG members are keen to meet and reassure residents previously affected by odour that plans are in place to closely monitor the site over the coming weeks and months.

Caroline Drayton added: “All IMG partners understand what an unsettling time this is for residents who have previously been affected by odour from Withyhedge Landfill.

"We are keen to meet residents face to face to provide as much information and reassurance as we can.

“We will update the community on changes made by RML to improve their operation of the site and the steps members of the IMG will be taking to oversee activities at the landfill going forward.

"IMG partners will also provide more context around the air quality monitoring and associated health messages.

Site operator RML has made changes to improve its operation at Withyhedge, says Natural Resources Wales. (Image: NRW) “The drop-in session will be focussed on future management of the site. There is an on-going investigation into previous activities at the site, therefore we will not be able to talk about anything that could jeopardise that.

“We want everyone who has concerns about the coming weeks and months to have the opportunity to speak to the relevant authorities.”

Prior to the drop-in session, the IMG will distribute an update on the current situation and the immediate to short-term future for people to read beforehand.

The drop-in session will provide opportunity to ask questions or seek further clarification on the information in this document.

The update will be available via the Withyhedge e-newsletter, social media and on the Withyhedge Landfill information hub.

Those without access to the internet can request a printed version by emailing enquiries@naturalresourceswales.gov.uk or calling 0300 065 3000.