A black toy cat which enjoys a prominent place in the window displays of Tenby’s Air Ambulance shop has been stolen from the Upper Frog Street premises.

The theft has been described as ‘despicable’ and ‘terrible news’ by supporters of the shop, from where an emotional plea has gone out on Facebook today, Saturday November 30.

On behalf of the shop, Karen Ward posted: "Wales Air Ambulance shop in Tenby are sad to say our beloved shop display cat has been stolen, he was a part of our team and sat proudly in our window.

"Whoever has got him please, please, please bring him back, no questions asked, we can’t tell you how upsetting this is for our team and volunteers."