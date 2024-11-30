The sell-out Santa Run, organised by Tenby Round Table, saw more than 150 Santas of all ages – joined by a number of festively-attired dogs – take to the streets after an 11am start from Tudor Square to the tune of Jingle Bells.

Younger runners were able to follow a shorter course ‘round the block’, while the remainder of the Santas followed a scenic route, taking in town and sea views as well as the challenge of the North Beach zig zag.

Currently in full swing is the Tenby town centre open-air Christmas market, organised by Tenby Town Council and Tenby and District Lions.

Festive music from DJ Steve Briers and children's rides are adding to the atmosphere, and the programme for the rest of the afternoon, leading up to the arrival of Father Christmas, is as follows below:

• 1.30pm: Christmas carols and songs from Salvation Army band and community choir

• 2pm: Richard Henton, guitar vocalist

• 2pm-3.30pm: Bring a jam jar to Augustus Place Community Centre to make a lantern and decorate a baby Christmas cake.

• 3pm: Kelly Williams School of Dance

• 3pm: Samantha Skyrme-Blackhall, vocalist

• 4pm: Tenby lifeboat launches to collect Father Christmas

• 4.30-4.45pm: Father Christmas arrives in Tudor Square for Christmas tree lights switch-on

• 5pm: Father Christmas in his grotto in St Mary's Church House.

