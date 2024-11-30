The now-redundant and decommissioned Capel Trinity stands in its own large grounds on one of the main roads in St Clears.

Built in 1829/3, just before the advent of the Victorian era, the chapel was rebuilt in 1872 and then restored exactly a century ago, in 1924.

The two-storey, traditionally built chapel in Station Road has a small cellar together with its large meeting area, together with a vestry and dressing room.

The chapel features a pipe organ, stained glass windows and pitch pine pews. (Image: Morgan & Davies) It is being sold by Morgan & Davies via their Carmarthen office, and the chance to buy the chapel is described as ‘a rare opportunity’, with offers of over £95,000 being sought.

The agents say: “The placing of Capel Trinity on the open market provides prospective purchasers with the opportunity now of acquiring a redundant and decommissioned religious place of worship.

“The property itself is relatively well maintained. and requires identification for alternative uses if so desired which would be subject to consents being obtained from the local planning authority, Carmarthenshire County Council.

There's a balcony over the large auditorium. (Image: Morgan & Davies) “The property suits community purposes and alternative religious purpose or any identified other commercial or residential purpose subject to the approval being obtained in advance."

Features of the stone-built, slate-rendered chapel include a part-barrelled ceiling in attractive plasterwork, fitted pitch pine pews and an organ loft with pipe organ.

The chapel stands in large grounds. (Image: Morgan & Davies)

The burial ground to the front and side of the chapel is to be retained, with pedestrian access provided.



Two former paddock areas - now entirely overgrown and partially wooded - are to the rear of the chapel.

They are accessed directly from the rear curtilage as well as from a service lane access that is a public footpath to the rear playing fields, which are in local authority ownership.

The view from the pulpit. (Image: Morgan & Davies)

The agents suggest: "From this separate access, there is a gated entry to the rear curtilage of the chapel which perhaps could be re-established to provide formal grounds, gardens or parking/service areas for the chapel itself."