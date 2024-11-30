The 4pm launch of the lifeboat was to an undisclosed offshore destination to collect none other than Father Christmas.

No prizes for guessing who was the main man! (Image: Gareth Davies Photography) Tudor Square had been the centre of festive activity throughout the day, starting with the morning's Santa Run.

A Christmas market, organised jointly by Tenby Town Council and Tenby and District Lions, livened up the square, where children's rides were also enjoyed.

Rides, stalls, music and entertainment were in Tudor Square throughout the day. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Seasonal sounds from DJ Steve Briers and musical entertainment added to the atmosphere, and excitement mounted as huge crowds gathered to wait for the grand entrance of Father Christmas.

Santa leads the applause after he performs the Christmas tree switch-on. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

Amid cheers, the man himself rode in style aboard the RNLI's quad bike, steered by Rudolph and accompanied by crew members, town mayor Cllr Dai Morgan and his civic entourage.

The festive visitor gets a welcome from DJs Steve and Linda Briers, town clerk Andrew Davies and mayor Dai Morgan. (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)

He then made his way to the grounds of St Mary's Church to switch on Tenby's Christmas tree lights, before heading to his grotto in St Mary's Church House to welcome visitors.

And there was even a sprinkling of snow (thanks to Tenby House Hotel's snow machine). (Image: Gareth Davies Photography)