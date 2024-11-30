Tenby's RNLI lifeboat carried an important passenger into town this afternoon, Saturday November 30.
The 4pm launch of the lifeboat was to an undisclosed offshore destination to collect none other than Father Christmas.
A Christmas market, organised jointly by Tenby Town Council and Tenby and District Lions, livened up the square, where children's rides were also enjoyed.
Seasonal sounds from DJ Steve Briers and musical entertainment added to the atmosphere, and excitement mounted as huge crowds gathered to wait for the grand entrance of Father Christmas.
Amid cheers, the man himself rode in style aboard the RNLI's quad bike, steered by Rudolph and accompanied by crew members, town mayor Cllr Dai Morgan and his civic entourage.
He then made his way to the grounds of St Mary's Church to switch on Tenby's Christmas tree lights, before heading to his grotto in St Mary's Church House to welcome visitors.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here