Police are warning drivers to take extra care on the south Pembrokeshire roads this morning, Sunday December 1, after heavy overnight rain caused localised flooding.
The B4320 Monkton to Hundleton road was closed both ways at 9.30am between Mill Back and Bowett Close.
Dyfed-Powys Police is asking road users to avoid the area and find alternative routes.
The B4318 Gumfreston road has also been closed, with police earlier reporting road conditions as ‘extremely poor’. There is also floodwater across the nearby Clicketts Lane.
The A478 from New Hedges to near Pentlepoir was closed earlier this morning, but has now re-opened.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here