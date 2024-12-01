The B4320 Monkton to Hundleton road was closed both ways at 9.30am between Mill Back and Bowett Close.

Dyfed-Powys Police is asking road users to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

The B4318 Gumfreston road has also been closed, with police earlier reporting road conditions as ‘extremely poor’. There is also floodwater across the nearby Clicketts Lane.

The A478 from New Hedges to near Pentlepoir was closed earlier this morning, but has now re-opened.