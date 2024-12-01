The incident took place in the Pwll Deri area in north Pembrokeshire yesterday afternoon, Saturday November 30.

The alarm was raised shortly before 4pm by distress signals from three personal location beacons.

HM Coastguard rescue teams from Dale, St Davids and Fishguard were quickly on the scene and located the seven casualties.

At the same time, the Fishguard RNLI lifeboat arrived and began to get the kayakers on board.

St Davids RNLI lifeboat then assisted with the recovery of the kayaks from the water.

Helicopter cover

Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 187 provided cover above the operation.

HM Coastguard Fishguard reported on Facebook: “With casualties on board and safe, we were able to stand down Dale team and with lifeboats now making their way into lower Fishguard, St David’s CRT were also able to return to station.

“Fishguard CRT met the lifeboat and casualties and assisted with unloading kayaks and checking the casualties were all fit and well.

“With everyone safe and well, all assets were stood down and returned to stations.”