The first-ever Riverside Winter Fair in Haverfordwest proved to be a sparkling success yesterday, Saturday November 30.
The event was a fun-filled day for all ages, delivering its promise of being ‘a vibrant celebration of history, music and community spirit.
Funxed by Pembrokeshire Council via the UK Government, the fair culminated in the grand switch-on of the county town’s Christmas lights as well as a fireworks display.
The day began with the opening of Haverhub’s Winter Market, offering a range of unique gifts, crafts, and food from local artisans and markers, while Castle Square hosted the Taste of Pembrokeshire food and drink market, serving up local produce.
For families with young children, Fair Play organised a Board Game Sketch Fest at the Edge Youth Centre/Picton Centre.
A major highlight of the day was the parade at noon, featuring children from Haverfordwest’s primary schools.
The parade, led by the South Wales Police Band, marched through the town centre from Swan Square to the Old Quay, where a variety of performances took place on the main stage.
Children from Fenton School’s choir, trumpeter Carys Wood, the Cantabile Singers of Pembrokeshire, the County Orchestra, and the South Wales Police Brass Band performed a cantata.
The performance toldthe story of Haverfordwest's history, drawing inspiration from recent archaeological discoveries.
Following the cantata, Sorted performed ska and two-tone classics.
There was also loads going on at the Riverside Shopping Centre, with fairground rides, a giant snow globe, a bouncy castle and visits from Santa Claus and Sparkle the Elf and friends and a music stage with performers including a Pink tribute act delighted the crowds.
