The sinkhole is several metres deep and spans the entire pavement and some of the road on a residential street in Nant Morlais, Pant.

Police and Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council have been at the scene.

At this point it is not known what caused the sinkhole to develop and people are being told to avoid the area.

(Image: Eye In The Sky) The sinkhole is several metres deep.

Merthyr Tydfil County Borough Council said: "Council officers and Police have been onsite at Nant Morlais, Pant all morning working with other agencies at the site of a sinkhole.

"No further help or support is needed at this time but thank you to everyone who has offered it.

"Safety is our main priority.

"To allow engineers to keep working safely, please stay away from the area."

South Wales Police released the following statement: "South Wales Police are dealing with a incident on Nant Morlais, Pant, Merthyr. The road is currently closed in both directions. Please avoid the area."